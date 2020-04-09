“Home & Garden TV” with Mario Gonzalez from Navy to Navy Homes

Today Wally sits with Mario Gonzalez from Navy to Navy Homes. Navy to Navy Homes is a full-service Real Estate and Property Management company & the local leader in Military relocation services. Formed to provide a higher level of real estate services for everyone, if you are looking to buy, sell, rent or have your property managed you need look no further. Whatever your real estate need is, trust it to Navy to Navy Homes. To learn more, visit https://www.navytonavy.com

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

