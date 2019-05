25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Alberta Hipps from Hipps Group Inc. Alberta Hipps is native of Jacksonville who has had a careers in health care, public service, community and government relations. She has served on boards of business, civic and non-profit organizations.