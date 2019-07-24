Ignite Success with Amy Donofrio from The Evac Movement

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first

coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden sits down with Amy Donofrio from The Evac Movement. Amy Donofrio is a 10-year educator and co-founder of the EVAC Movement, a crusade for hope co-led by young men she taught in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2016, realizing their shared experiences with violence and the justice system, they invited officials to class to collaborate for change. In one year, with no formal curriculum or funding, they testified on Capitol Hill, made The New York Times, and met President Obama. To learn more, visit http://www.evacmovement.com.