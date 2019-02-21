Ignite Success with Chris Schwing, Holland and Knight

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

This weak on Ignite Success, Snowden talks to Chris Schwing from Holland and Knight. Chris Schwing specializes in defending clients in high stakes and complex commercial litigation, including class actions and alternative dispute resolution, with a focus on energy, healthcare, and product liability claims.

To learn more, email [email protected]