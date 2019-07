25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Jan Healy from Renewing Dignity. Renewing Dignity’s mission is to provide period products to women and girls in Northeast Florida who can’t afford them. To learn more, visit https://renewingdignity.org