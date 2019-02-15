Ignite Success with Karem Mieses, Kemp Group LLC

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting

show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

This week on Ignite Success, Snowden talks to Karem Mieses. Karem Mieses is a Productivity Consultant & Business Strategist who for the past 2 decades has been helping business owners turn their companies around from bankruptcy to profit. Her specialties in project management and finding new sources of revenue help her transform her consulting practice to 100% online in 2014.