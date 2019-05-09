Ignite Success with Lakesha Burton from JSO/Police Athletic League

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Lakesha Burton from the JSO and the Police Athletic League.

I’m a 20 year Veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Currently the Assistant Chief of the Community Engagement Section and also serving at the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League (Jaxpal) a 501C (3) youth serving organization. Married for 11 years to my soulmate, Greg Burton who is also an Assistant Chief with 24 years of service. We have 5 kids and 5 grandkids. I’m a lifetime member for Hopewell Church.