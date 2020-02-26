“Ignite Success” with Makayla Buchanan from Clay Education Foundation

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Makayla Buchanan from Clay Education Foundation.

Makayla Buchanan is the 23-year old Executive Director for the Clay Education Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that works directly with educators and administration to improve public education in Clay County. Before joining the Foundation, Makayla worked as the Director of Government Affairs for Wexford Strategies and Deputy State Director in FL/GA for HBW Resources.

To learn more check out https://clayeducationfoundation.com/.