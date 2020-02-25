“Ignite Success” with Nancy O’Grady from The Commanders Shellfish Camp

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Nancy O’Grady from The Commanders Shellfish Camp.

Nancy grew up in Jacksonville and has enjoyed a career in the legal profession. In addition, since 2012, she has been assisting her fiance in the clam farming business and recently opened a farm-to-table restaurant.

To learn more check out thecommandersshellfishcamp.com