“Ignite Success” with Sarah Carrigan from Guardian ad Litem Program

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Sarah Carrigan from Guardian ad Litem Program.

With a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Eckerd College, Sarah has focused on public art projects as well as advocating for children in foster care through the Guardian ad Litem Program. When creating art classes for these children, she is humbled by their creative expression and artistic development.

To learn more check out http://www.GuardianadLitem.org.