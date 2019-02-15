Ignite Success with Sunny Gettinger, City Council Candidate

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting

This week on the show, Snowden talks to Sunny Gettinger, a local candidate for City Council.

I’ve spent 11 years working for Google in communications, human resources, and most recently, Google Fiber. In my role as the Metro Expansion Lead for Google Fiber in Florida, I worked with the City of Jacksonville, JEA, and the City of Tampa to explore the potential of building a broadband network across both cities. This process gave me an understanding of where we are with our existing infrastructure and permitting process, and an appreciation for the enormous opportunity we have to build a digitally inclusive city.

As a mom to two kids, my volunteer time has primarily gone to organizations focused on education and community building, including the Early Learning Coalition of Duval, the West Riverside Elementary PTA, the Jewish Community Alliance, and 904ward, an organization that works to bring positive change on issues of race and diversity. I’ve also served as chair for both Riverside Arts Market and Riverside Avondale Preservation, recognizing the value of what makes our neighborhood special and helping to find ways to preserve that while developing new projects.

To learn more, visit http://www.votesunny.com