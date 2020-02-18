“Ignite Success” with Vicky Zelen from Zelen Risk Solutions

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Vicky Zelen from Zelen Risk Solutions.

Vicky M. Zelen, AAI, ARM, CIC, CRM founded Zelen Risk Solutions, Inc. in 2003 after 17 years of industry experience. Zelen Risk Solutions currently services over 800 happy clients and invites you to join the family.

To learn more check out http://zelenrisksolutions.com/.