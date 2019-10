25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Cathy Crowther from The PGA Tour. With 35+ years of experience in televised sports production, Cathy is an expert when it comes to the changes coming to the entertainment industry. Specifically, the PGA tour.