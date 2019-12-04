Ignite Success with Teneshia LaFaye, Miss Money Sense

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Teneshia LaFaye, Miss Money Sense. Teneshia is a former teen mom from Raines High School, who was told she would never be a role model. She earned 2 college degrees by age 21 and became an award winning sports writer by age 24. She now runs sever businesses, including four she founded, and she is a published author of 2 money management books including What My Mom Taught Me About Money for preteens and teens..