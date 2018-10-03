Ewing Real Estate is a full service firm founded in 1971 specializing in real estate sales, development, consulting and debt and equity placement. As an affiliate of a 75 year old investment bank, Allen C. Ewing and Co., Ewing Real Estate has a long tradition of providing expertise in every property class. Ewing also works closely with local banks on their non-performing assets , and consulting needs. As a result, their real estate offerings often include bank owned properties including, portfolios of notes and REO.

Their team has broad experience in all asset classes and pride ourselves on our relationships with real estate investors and clients across the country. Ewing team members have served as expert witnesses, consultants to the government, development managers and are top producing real estate agents in their markets. They have the expertise necessary to help you with all your real estate needs.

They specialize in

Commercial Loan Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Development Consulting Services Throughout Florida

