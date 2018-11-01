The Jacksonville Buzz with Lacey Smith, Owner, Beyou Jewelry

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton, Amy West and Grant Smith are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast.

British fashion maven ADRIENNE HOUGHTON is a powerhouse of sophistication, style and quick wit. Having graced stages, magazine covers and catwalks around

the world as a professional dancer and fashion model, Adrienne has been actively sought out by well-known brands for design and fashion consultation since her move to Jacksonville in 2004. Tune in for her secrets to style success, and follow her on Instagram @firstcoastfashion.

As a travel and lifestyle influencer, media personality AMY WEST curates her discoveries in food, fashion, family and travel, with all the life that happens in between. Well-known for her work with National Brands and her contributions to mainstream media outlets, Follow her on Instagram @amywesttravel, and on her blog at amywesttravel.com.

Jacksonville native GRANT SMITH is a Renaissance man-about-town—he cooks, he travels, he’s outdoorsy, and he’s aces at finding the local hidden gems we’re all eager to visit. Not to mention, he’s good at sharing! His designed-to- impress recipes will no doubt become go-to menu items, and it’s hard to say no when he invites you to his next favorite event. Follow Grant on Instagram @grantsadventures.

Today, they sat down with Lacey Smith, the owner of Beyou Jewelry.

Beyou Jewelry is an Online jewelry boutique that draw inspiration from nature, the beach, her love for the water, her native roots and in the natural materials used to craft the collection. Stones, crystals, bronze, silver, gold, and leather trends are applied in unique ways, staying true to her modern bohemian aesthetic. Beyou Jewelry designs are fashion-forward, bold, yet cross-seasonal, classic, and timeless. Fashioned with a beach bohemian vibe and belief in always owning who you are Beyou was built. With a strong passion for those impacted by cancer, Beyou was created. To learn more, please visit https://beyou.store.