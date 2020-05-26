“Jacksonville Buzz” with Chris Fredette from In Bloom Naturals

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks with Chris Fredette from In Bloom Naturals.In Bloom Naturals is a small family owned business in Lexington North Carolina. They offer only the highest-grade organic cannabis (CBD and Hemp) oil products on the market. Their store began as a hub for CBD pet products, but has since expanded to cover general health and wellness needs within our community. They now carry everything from CBD coffee and tea to CBD topicals and tinctures. Their goal is to educate and inform customers while also providing a comfortable environment in which to learn.

To learn more check out https://www.inbloomnaturals.com.