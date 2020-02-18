“Jacksonville Buzz” with Chrystina McGriff from ReadyPrepGo

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Chrystina McGriff from ReadyPrepGo.

The goal of ReadyPrepGo is to provide on the go people with great on the go meals. Chrystina wants everyone to experience the BEST Healthy, Gluten Free & Dairy Free/Vegan Meal prepped meals in the city!!!

To learn more go to https://www.facebook.com/readyprepgojax/.