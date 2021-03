Jacksonville Orchid Society presents “A Walk in the Orchids” ..beautiful, exotic and easy to grow! See hundreds of orchids on display and for sale.

Mandarin Garden Club 2892 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32223

Saturday March 20, 10am – 6pm & Sunday March 21, 10am – 4pm.

Admission free, Donations please.

Visit our Website http://www.jaxorchidsociety.org

Friendly dogs on leash welcome, no aggressive breeds allowed.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NEW LOCATION FOR OUR ANNUAL SHOW