About Us : Kate Amato Foundation is a local charity dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children, but research for pediatric cancer is severely underfunded. To honor Kate’s life and continue the fight for other children, Kate Amato Foundation is dedicated to funding research to develop safer, smarter and more effective treatments for children with cancer.

At 9 years old, Kate Amato was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer that attacks skeletal muscles. Despite a long and painful battle with a terrible disease, Kate continually radiated kindness, joy and beauty. She was a special soul and captured the hearts of everyone who was blessed to know her. Kate’s resilient and inspiring spirit lives on through the work of the Kate Amato Foundation.

During Kate’s illness, we learned how severely underfunded research is for childhood cancer, resulting in outdated, highly toxic treatments and low survival rates for children. To honor her life and continue the fight for other children, we are dedicated to funding innovative research that accelerates the pace of progress and saves young lives.

We host two signature events, the KATE KLASSIC Golf Tournament in November and The KATE KUP Triples Tennis Tournament in April. In our first year, we successfully raised over $140,000 in donations and distributed $100,000 in grants to support three cutting edge pediatric cancer research projects at some of the leading Immunotherapy and Cancer Genomics labs in the country.

We are deeply grateful to our First Coast Community for helping us build Kate’s legacy by funding research to find safer, smarter and better treatments for children with cancer.