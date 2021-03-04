Local Non-profit Announces New Leadership, New Direction and New Partnerships To Increase Civic Engagement

The First Coast Leadership Foundation will install a new executive team to execute a new organizational direction with a focus on local and national partnerships.

The First Coast Leadership Foundation has tapped Nahshon Nicks to serve as the new CEO and Siottis Jackson to serve as the new COO. Both Nicks and Jackson are elevating the foundation’s mission, “Transforming communities by transforming lives by connecting leaders”. This new direction focuses on capacity-building tactics that creates engagement, builds community partnerships and initiates joint ventures that will help the local community become self-sustained. “My personal vision is to see our most at-risk communities go from needing constant governmental assistance to giving them a competitive advantage,” said Nicks. The guiding principles of the foundation include purpose, upending the pyramid, raising the bar, blazing the trail and building on strength.

With a new concentration on civic engagement and community development, The foundation has partnered with national organizations to help increase voter turnout locally. The First Coast Leadership Foundation has been named the Duval county hub for the When We All Vote project, led by former first lady Michelle Obama. This initiative will focus on registering and engaging voters. Additionally, the foundation and The My Vote project has been named an official partner for the National Day of Voter Registration. “I’m anticipating great things ahead for the foundation and local community. It’s been an absolute pleasure fulfilling this role and committing to this organization. We’re flourishing and I’m so proud of what we’re doing,” said Jackson.

Over the coming weeks, The First Coast Leadership Foundation executive team will continue the rollout of additional services, programs and initiatives. For additional information about the mission and core values of The First Coast Leadership Foundation, visit http://www.fclfjax.org.

