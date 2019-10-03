Each week on Making a Difference, our host Larry Celzo talks to people making a difference in their community. This week he talks to John Valentino, owner of the Legacy Restaurant Group.
Legacy Restaurant Group owns and operates the local Mellow Mushroom, Burrito Gallery, and French Pantry locations. They currently employ 620 team members.
BUZZ TV- “Making a Difference” John Valentino from the Legacy Restaurant Group
