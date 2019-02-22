BUZZ TV – “Making a Difference” with Claresa Baggs, All I Know Incorporated

Each week on Making a Difference, our host Mike White talks to community leaders who are doing their best to help the community. This week on Making a Difference, Mike talks to Claresa Baggs from All I Know Incorporated.

All I Know Incorporated is a non-profit, tax exempt organization committed to providing valuable, insightful, purpose-focused life skills to children and families. Our organization is the bridge that brings communities and services together to meet the needs of low income and underserved men, women and children. By bridging those ever widening gaps we increase the consumer base of local, state and federally funded programs while conveying consciousness of such programs to families and individuals in need.

To learn more, visit http://www.alliknowjax.com

