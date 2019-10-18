BUZZ TV – “Making a Difference” with Jim Stallings from PS27 Ventures

Each week on Making a Difference our host Larry Celzo interview people making a difference in their community. This week he sits down with Jim Stallings from PS27 Ventures.

PS27 Ventures invests in early-stage companies that are driving dramatic changes in high-growth markets. Their team of experts takes a hands-on approach, helping startups succeed. PS27 Empowerment is a 501c3 that provides educational resources to early stage companies and startups to help them achieve sustainable growth. They deliver training and education through classroom lessons, company site visits, comprehensive mentoring and distance learning.