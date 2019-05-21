BUZZ TV -“Making a Difference” with Neeta Pubbi Comfortkeepers

Each week on “Making a Difference, Mike interviews individuals making a change in the Jacksonville community. Today on “Making a Difference,: Mike White talks with Neeta Pub from Comfortkeepers, We are a leading in-home care provider for seniors and other adults that require a helping hand or companionship in their home. Through our unique approach of Interactive Caregiving™, our caregivers build friendships with clients, assist with daily activities and fulfill their emotional and social needs. Mike White launched Client Focused Media in 2002, the leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida with extensive capabilities and experience providing strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, printing, branding, public relations and crisis communications services. He also serves as the Publisher of Jacksonville Buzz Magazine which reaches 150,000 readers each month and is the CEO of Bluhorn Solutions. Because of White’s commitment to provide the broadest range of integrated marketing services possible for CFM’s clients, he also founded an events production company as well as a promotional product company to support CFM’s cutting edge marketing campaigns and to yield measurable results for CFM clients at the most efficient rates.