Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Jamie Dunham from Brand Wise.

Brand Wise is a brand strategy firm with a focus on building cultural relevancy for brands. Brand Wise uses a combination of consumer insights, brand strategy and marketing to add meaning to brands.

To learn more, visit https://jamiedunham.com.