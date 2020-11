Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Melissa McWilliams from Fannie Battle Day Home for Children.

Fannie Battle Day Home is Tennessee’s second oldest childcare center. Their mission is to provide accessible and affordable high-quality childcare while empowering families to reach their fullest potential.

To learn more, visit https://fanniebattle.org/caroling.