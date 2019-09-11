“Maximize Your Potential,” Edythe Abdullah from UNF

Each week on Maximize Your Potential, we talk to people about being the best they can be. Today, Lucretia talks to Edythe Abdullah from UNF. Edythe is from UNF Division of Continuing Education. The UNF Division of Continuing Education knows how to bring out the best in every student, whether you are looking for career advancement, seeking an industry certification, changing careers, preparing for graduate school or just taking courses for the pure enjoyment of learning. To learn more, visit https://www.unf.edu/ce/.