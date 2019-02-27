Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Coty K. Adams, YellowBird Home Buyers

Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to community leaders from non-profit organizations around Jacksonville. This week, Penny talks to Coty K. Adams from YellowBird Home Buyers.

We’re not your average real-estate guys. With over 15 years of experience, we’re dedicated to provide an honest & kind experience to home sellers, investors, and other partners while giving back to the community. We offer free content, educational seminars, networking events and other guidance for individuals that are interested in real estate investing, while donating any ticket sales to a local charity every month.

To learn more, visit http://www.yellowbirdhomebuyers.com

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal’s Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.