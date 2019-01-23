Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with George Biastre Jr.,Freedom Boat Club

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to people from around Jacksonville who are doing interesting things. This week, Penny talks to George Biastre Jr., the membership director for Freedom Boat Club.

We do all the work and our members have all the fun!

In North Florida that’s 84+ boats at three convenient locations — Jacksonville at Julington Creek Marina, Jacksonville Beach at Beach Marine, and St. Augustine at Camachee Cove Marina.

And, we have boats for every adventure: bowriders, deck boats, pontoon boats, ski boats, and three varieties of center console fishing boats.

To learn more, please visit Jaxfreedom.com

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.