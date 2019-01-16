Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Jack Manilla, Author:Entrepreneur

Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet dives deep in to see what’s going on around The Mission. Today, Penny sat down with Jack Manilla.

Jack Manilla is the author of “Secrets of The Pink House“, President and Founder of Portofino Pools and Portofino University and the founder of the ultimate standard for swimming pool and backyard maintenance, repair and renovation program known as “The BluDiamond Standard“. He is a man of detail, success and a leader in both commercial and residential pool and outdoor living services.

Over his career, Manilla has built several multi-million-dollar midsize businesses as well as two Fortune 500 companies, each exceeding annual revenue of $100 million. Currently, he is the president at the center of Portofino Pool Services & Outdoor Living and Portofino University.

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal’s Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.