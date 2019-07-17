BUZZ TV -“On a Mission” with Ken Mulford with Epic-Cure, Inc

City Rescue Mission, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) corporation that provides food, clothing, shelter, emergency services and residential recovery programs to homeless men, women, and women with children. City Rescue Mission does not accept government funding. Financial support of the Mission comes from donations made generously by concerned individuals, churches, businesses, civic organizations, and foundations.

Today Mike sits down with Ken Mulford from Epic-Cure. Creating a sustainable world by eliminating food waste & hunger, teaching self-sufficiency, connecting generations, and promoting success through accomplishment. Our goal is to eliminate food waste and hunger through food rescue and distribution and leverage senior citizens to teach children to safely prepare meals, providing them with practical life skills and self-confidence from real achievement, while connecting generations through a shared purpose.