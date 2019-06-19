BUZZ TV – “On a Mission” with Rey Coll from Safe to Hope

Each week on “On A Mission,” Penny Kievet interviews people who are on a mission to impact their community. Today, she interviews Rey Coll from Safe to Hope.

Safe to Hope is providing a Wholesome Way Forward from Child Sexual Abuse through Community Awareness and Biblical Assistance to Hope and Healing. In an unfamily friendly environment where 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys become child sexual abuse victims, Safe to Hope conducts outreach into the community as well as in the future will invite the community to a 19 acre farm in development (planning and fundraising stage) via Florida’s Agritourism opportunities to provide a wholesome place for awareness and therapeutic public activities as well as a future stage retreat center for CSA survivors through referral to experience a peaceful environment to get apart in a private setting to experience structured or unstructured opportunities to address their trauma. Safe to Hope is located within 1 hour of many major cities (Jacksonville, Daytona, St. Augustine, Gainesville, Orlando, etc) to provide a private location where you are not known so you can experience the privacy of facing your trauma without shame.

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal’s Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.