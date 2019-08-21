BUZZ TV – “On A Mission” with Gerald P. Cruse with City Rescue Mission

Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to leaders in the community. This week, Penny talks to Gerald P. Cruse with City Rescue Mission. City Rescue Mission, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) corporation that provides food, clothing, shelter, emergency services and residential recovery programs to homeless men, women, and women with children. City Rescue Mission does not accept government funding. Financial support of the Mission comes from donations made generously by concerned individuals, churches, businesses, civic organizations, and foundations. To learn more visit https://www.crmjax.org