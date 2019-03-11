Business Name: Ponte Vedra Staging

About Us : Ponte Vedra Staging (PVS) is a full service real-state staging business. Owned by local Ponte Vedra Beach resident, Stephanie Augusta, since 2014, PVS has helped several agents [and sellers] make their listings market-ready prior to photo shoots, and listing on MLS. Why is this significant? Statistics show, the internet is the first stop for 98% of buyers searching for a new home. Impeccable online presence is a vital component to listing a home in today’s competitive market. If your listing doesn’t stand out online, a buyer probably won’t even consider physically visiting the home. PVS offers lived-in staging consulting, furniture rearranging & reorganizing, and vacant home staging. Our furniture and accessories are owned by us, never rented, giving us greater flexibility to offer as much, or as little, furniture as your listing may need. In addition to home staging and preparing homes for the market for sellers, we are able to assist the buyer as well. If a buyer purchases a home which needs a fresh coat of paint, or a minor interior design refresh, we can help. Choosing the right shade of paint is certainly a challenge. There are hundreds of shades of every color. Take the simple color gray, it’s been hot for several years, however, some shades have pink undertones, others have blue, some are minty, others are purple. Having a professional to help with those choices, gives you a little piece of mind.