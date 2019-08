Each week on Tech Talk, our host from Auditmacs, Jeff Hootselle talks to experts from the technology industry. This week, Jeff talks to Jeff Sheffield with North Florida TPO. North Florida TPO is a public sector agency leading the Smart North Florida Initiative harnessing Smart Technologies, Coordinated Data and Regional Collaboration to improve North Florida’s economic competitiveness, sustainability and quality of life. To learn more, visit http://northfloridatpo.com.