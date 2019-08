Each week on Tech Talk, our host from Auditmacs, Jeff Hootselle talks to experts on technology from around the world. Today, Jeff is talking about Robotic Process Automation with Centric Consulting RPA Expert Tracy Dixon. Centric Consulting is a management consulting firm that works with clients to optimize their processes, elevate their technology, and help them compete in a digital world. To learn more about, visit centricconsulting.com.