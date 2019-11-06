Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Cameron Frazier from Becoming Collegiate Academy. Becoming is a proposed elementary school, which intends to prepare students in North Jacksonville, Florida to excel in life and college. To learn more, shoot Cameron an email at [email protected].