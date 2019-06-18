Ignite Success with Gabrielle Magid from Stronger Than Stigma

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first

coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden welcomes Gabrielle Magid from Stronger Than Stigma Gabrielle is the Founder & CEO of Stronger Than Stigma. A fourth generation Jacksonville native, she enjoys real talk, improv comedy, and making things happen.