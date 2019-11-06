Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Kelly Moorman Coggins from Hart Felt Ministries. Inspired by the patients she met in nursing homes, Jane Hart launched Hart Felt Ministries in 2003. Many seniors were there because they were no longer able to perform daily tasks and had no support system to help them. To learn more, visit https://www.hartfelt.org.