The Jacksonville Buzz with Carrie Davis from Wealth Watchers

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Adrienne Houghton and Angela Spears talk to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Adrienne & Angela sit down with Carrie Davis from Wealth Watchers. Wealth Watchers is a HUD Certified Housing Counseling and Community Development Organization. The organization provides financial literacy workshops to assist adults and youth with gaining the basic understanding about financial management including budgeting, savings and banking. To learn more, visit https://www.wealthwatchersfl.org.