Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne talks to Emily Rhodin with Scout & Molly’s. Scout & Molly’s is a group of local women committed to this community and have made their homes here in Jacksonville. They believe that no one style fits all. S&M loves to give customers the best experience of shopping while styling them. To learn more, visit https://jacksonville.scoutandmollys.com