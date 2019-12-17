Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Cara Bowyer from Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens. The Cummer Museum holds one of the finest art collections in the Southeast, with more than 5,000 objects in its Permanent Collection. The Museum offers world-class art spanning from 2100 B.C. through the 21st century. To learn more, visit https://www.cummermuseum.org.