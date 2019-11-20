Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to the girls from Diner en Blanc again to follow up on their most recent meet-up. Le Diner En Blanc is a parisian style pop up picnic that takes place at a secret location in a public space. To learn more, visit https://www.dinerenblanc.com or to catch up, visit https://iwantabuzz.com/community/the-jacksonville-buzz/with-diner-en-blanc/ to watch part 1.