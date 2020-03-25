Virtual Cabaret to Aid Local Performing Artists

Lee Hamby, a prominent member in the Northeast Florida theatre community, has created a way to entertain and to help artists during these very uncertain times.

This is my way of staying creative while we are all struggling. Please help me help my fellow artists in this very unusual time,” Hamby said. “We need to continue creating and earning a living. Your help and support is greatly appreciated.”

The cabaret will be pre-recorded and broadcast though Facebook over the course of four weeks on March 28, April 4, 11 and 18 at 7 pm.

All ticket money will be divided equally between the performers and production team.

Here’s how it works:

1. Using your Venmo or Cash app account

• Venmo users search for Lee Hamby or @VirturalCabaretJax

• Cash app users – search for $VirtualCabaretJax

2. Purchase a Ticket – Pay What You Please ($5 minimum)

• This is a week to week cabaret. So, this means each week you will need to purchase another ticket.

3. You will then be added to the private Facebook page for that week’s Virtual Cabaret.

4. Once there, click the link provided each Saturday night at 7 and enjoy, from the comfort of your own home.

5. You will also be able to tip each artist when they perform.

• During their performance, their Venmo or Cash App account information will appear on the screen. This will allow you to tip each artist individually as well.