Chef Kenny to Launch New Seafood Concept at Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen Location, Amelia Island Effective Aug.14th ,2019

I have been following Chef Gilbert since he opened Gilbert’s Underground and am a frequent guest at Gilbert’sSocial, this is some exciting news for those of us who love him and his food.

After five successful years serving Southern-style BBQ to Fernandina Beach locals and

visitors, Chef Kenny Gilbert announces the launch of an exciting new concept change at

Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen.

After taking some time to slow down and spend some time fishing with his son and

other family members this summer, Kenny relished in the memories of his childhood

when he would fish with his Grandmother Della Van Dyke. Sitting along the shore at

Fort Clinch, and sharing the bonds that inevitably come from waiting for a bite on the

line, Kenny was reminded of catching and cleaning Whiting, Sea Bass, Amber Jack,

Reds and other bounties from the sea. As he sat and cleaned fish with his son and

his Uncle, it dawned on him that the area was in need of bringing these fresh catches

and memories to the table. After reaching out to his longtime friend, brother Chef

and bellman Robert Pike, the feedback as to what is most requested by visitors to the

Island was seafood and fresh oysters. In an effort to provide the community what

they are hungry for, Kenny has created a new concept and menu that will bring lightly

seasoned, regional fresh catches to the table which will be sure to appeal to the

masses. non-seafood items will be available as well, including kids menu options. For

those still hankering for Kenny’s exceptional Southern BBQ, Gilbert’s Social located

at 4021 Southside Blvd. will be continuing under the same concept which has grown

to be a local favorite for exceptional food, service, and atmosphere.

I have attached the menu below for your viewing pleasure.

menu