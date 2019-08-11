Chef Kenny to Launch New Seafood Concept at Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen Location, Amelia Island Effective Aug.14th ,2019

I have been following Chef Gilbert since he opened Gilbert’s Underground and am a frequent guest at Gilbert’sSocial, this is some exciting news for those of us who love him and his food.
After five successful years serving Southern-style BBQ to Fernandina Beach locals and
visitors, Chef Kenny Gilbert announces the launch of an exciting new concept change at
Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen.
After taking some time to slow down and spend some time fishing with his son and
other family members this summer, Kenny relished in the memories of his childhood
when he would fish with his Grandmother Della Van Dyke. Sitting along the shore at
Fort Clinch, and sharing the bonds that inevitably come from waiting for a bite on the
line, Kenny was reminded of catching and cleaning Whiting, Sea Bass, Amber Jack,
Reds and other bounties from the sea. As he sat and cleaned fish with his son and
his Uncle, it dawned on him that the area was in need of bringing these fresh catches
and memories to the table. After reaching out to his longtime friend, brother Chef
and bellman Robert Pike, the feedback as to what is most requested by visitors to the
Island was seafood and fresh oysters. In an effort to provide the community what
they are hungry for, Kenny has created a new concept and menu that will bring lightly
seasoned, regional fresh catches to the table which will be sure to appeal to the
masses. non-seafood items will be available as well, including kids menu options. For
those still hankering for Kenny’s exceptional Southern BBQ, Gilbert’s Social located
at 4021 Southside Blvd. will be continuing under the same concept which has grown
to be a local favorite for exceptional food, service, and atmosphere.
I have attached the menu below for your viewing pleasure.