Chowder Ted’s Killer Chowder well worth the drive

Chowder Ted’s is truly a real hole in the wall restaurant, situated on Heckscher Drive on the North side of town. Not very remarkable once you arrive and even less on the inside, perhaps 10 or 12 tables a few bar stools at the counter that overlooks the kitchen. It’s typically packed with regulars, and if you’re lucky enough to score a seat at the counter, I encourage you to grab it.

When we arrived, there was no line, but all the tables were occupied but we did score the last two seats at the counter. Not only do you get to chat with the friendly staff, but get to see all the food magic taking place up close and personal.

We started with a few appetizers; First up the Crab Cakes and Dusted Shrimp.

Both of these dishes proved to be good choices on our part. Crab Cakes were more crab than filler and well seasoned, browned on the outside flavorful and steamy inside. The shrimp lightly coated with a seasoned batter was delightful in all the goodness that Mayport Shrimp are well known for.

For our next two appetizers, we went with the Fried Calamari and Fried Clam Strips. We both love fried seafood, especially when you know it’s fresh, everything is hand battered here at Ted’s.

Once again, both of these fried dishes hit the mark. One could taste the freshness of the Calimari, sweet and tender lightly seasoned. The clam strips were my favorite this round. Not overly breaded large strips of tasty clams, if you are a fan, this is a dish for you.

And finally the reason everyone travels to Chowder Ted’s truly famous Chowder.

Although I prefer the cream based Chowder this Minorcan chowder, with its broth base may have changed my mind. Heavy on the ingredients that contained shrimp, clams, potatoes, carrots, celery, and unexpected, several large green olives. This chowder was craveable, with layers of flavor not found in the cream-based chowder. I am a new convert to this style of chowder.

We were more than happy we made the trip, so worth the drive. If possible, try to go at off hours to avoid the wait, but if you do have to wait, we will affirm it will be well worth it.