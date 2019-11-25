FreshJax is on the top of my gifts to give list this year.

If you are not familiar with FreshJax, now is your opportunity to update. I learned about FreshJax last year when they introduced me to Brunch Life: Organic Everything Bagel Seasoning. And I do use it on almost everything. Now my pantry is well stocked with many of their products.

With Farmers Market roots, a flair for creative everyday cooking, and a whole lot of love, owners Jason and Hillary have been handcrafting gourmet organic spices and sharing simple, delicious recipes since 2011. FreshJax is a small family business striving to handcraft the world’s best organic spice blends.

This year, on my gift list, will be items to be purchased from local vendors only. If you enjoy cooking, or grilling this is a gift just for you or your circle of friends that cook. There are products and multiple flavors available in the catalog. At FreshJax, they have created spices with real ingredients that you can feel great about adding to your food. No artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or GMOs. For a complete list, you may visit the website. Some of the products are labeled Kosher, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free.

One of the fun things about gift-giving, you create a set of spices that you know friends and family will use and enjoy.

Or for that BBQ aficionado, this Farmers Market All-Star BBQ is sure to please.

I could go on and on about the product and what is available. Instead, I am attaching a link to the product page for you to peruse at your leisure. There are recipes, corporate gifts, and a newsletter that will keep you updated to the latest happenings. FreshJax is an award-winning company dedicated to giving back to the community in which they work and live. Check out the reviews, and you will see why I am a full-fledged fan.

At this time of giving FreshJax, has fed over 5,500 children this year in their fight against childhood hunger. They hope to feed many more very soon. Every FreshJax purchase supports their efforts to end childhood hunger.

Check out this link for the full story and the fantastic array of gifts you can feel good about giving.

Fresh Organic Spice Gift Sets