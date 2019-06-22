Summer time is BBQ time, especially at 4 Rivers Smokehouse

We decided to celebrate the first day of summer with a visit to one of our favorite BBQ restaurants. With multiple locations, our regular go to is Baymeadows Road. We came out to celebrate, and sample the new summer offerings of 4 Rivers Endless Summer BBQ. From now until August 3rd they are offering three very alluring special dished.

We kicked off with three new salad selections; the 4 Roots Salads are well imagined, and each salad came with freshly made in house dressing to complement the collection. The Farm House Salad was a combo of tender kale, spring mix, and crisp romaine. It is topped with chickpeas sliced cucumbers tomatoes, onions, grilled corn, cheddar cheese and topped with Texas Cornbread.

Texas Caesar Salad served with crisp romaine and roasted chickpeas, with cornbread croutons, shaved parmesan and served with house-made Creamy Caeser dressing. The last salad we sampled the Tangy Thai Salad contained kale, chickpeas, julienned cabbage then garnished with toasted sliced almonds, this was served with a zesty Spicy Thai Vinaigrette. All the salads were healthy options, fresh and crisp.

Our next choice and yes my favorite, simply because one seldom finds a footlong hot dog on any menu. The 4R Footlong was a total knock out, grilled nested in a warm, full-sized bun, covered with pulled pork, melted cheddar, coleslaw, and 4R Signature Sauce. A footlong is a hearty option for a hotdog lover; we shared ours. One of the most decadent foods I have indulged in for a while, and well worth it.

Our last offering from the new menu Baby Back Ribs served with Peach Habanero BBQ Sauce. Baby Back needs no introduction; when done correctly, they are fall off the bone tender and sweet. These were the perfect example of what one looks for in Baby Back.

We had over-indulged ourselves, but it was summer, and it was BBQ. We made one last stop on our way out the door. The Sweet Shop, always a tricky choice due to the available selections, we both chose the Chocolate Chip with Walnut to go. I must confess I saw no reward in waiting for the morning, so it became a midnight snack.

Remember this special menu will be available until August 3rd, don’t miss out. I recommend the 4R Footlong and any dessert that calls your name.