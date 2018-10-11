Healthy eating just got a lot easier with meals from the Clean Eatz Shop

I was recently invited out to Clean Eatz by owner Tracy Watson, to check out the café and to go area. As the name implies, the focus is on eating for a healthier lifestyle. Tracy a North Carolina transplant shared with me she has been a longtime advocate of healthy living and healthy eating. The co-founders of Clean Eatz are friends of hers, plus she worked as corporate with them. Wanting to open her own store Tracy moved to Jacksonville and opened Clean Eatz at its current location in Orange Park. It was the perfect spot according to Tracy because there is nothing similar in this area.

The store offers a variety of healthy food options for active people, from the housewife, soccer mom, office worker to the bodybuilder; anyone who lives a busy lifestyle but still want to eat well. “We take the pain out of preparing meals; there is something here for every lifestyle”. If you intend to lose, maintain or gain weight, there is a plan to suit your needs and can be modified specially for the individual. The model that sets Good Eatz apart from other meal prep companies they have an eat-in café, meal prep, grab and go, plus they cater events. Currently, meals are picked up at the store location, but the plan for delivery is in the works and should be available within the next 30 days. Tracy also spoke of setting up satellite locations, such as gyms or health food stores, or day spas.

Here are some of the Eatz I sampled;

Tracy asked what I like to eat and off she went when she returned this most appetizing salad bowl. Since dish falls under the Build a Bowl so you can customize it according to your needs with a large selection of ingredients. The portions were quite large and filling.

My next treat the Honey Mustard Chicken Panini. Coming in at 416 calories made with Oat bread, chicken, turkey bacon, tomato, onion, spinach & honey mustard, was truly a healthy flavorful choice.

My last sample the sweet and tasty White Coconut Snack, made fresh that day I dug right it this sample. If you love sweets without the guilt this may just be the treat for you.

Tracy is a powerhouse, enthusiastic and knowledgeable about her profession, if you are looking for some healthy change in your world, let me suggest giving her a visit.